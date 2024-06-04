Harry Redknapp interview: England will have failed if they don’t win Euro 2024

Harry Redknapp says England have the best squad at Euro 2024 ‘by miles’

Harry Redknapp insists England have by far the best squad at Euro 2024 and will have failed if they do not end a 58-year wait for major silverware in Germany this summer.

Gareth Southgate’s team came within a penalty shoot-out of winning the last edition of the tournament and have been installed as the bookmakers’ favourites this time around.

And former Tottenham, West Ham and Portsmouth manager Redknapp believes a squad boasting Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Declan Rice should see off all comers.

“This group of players we’ve got, we have a fantastic chance of winning it. There’s some great attacking talent that really, I’d be disappointed if we don’t win this tournament,” he told City A.M.

“It’s about time we won a tournament. It’s been a long, long time. Look how good we are, the players we’ve got. We’ll never get a better opportunity to win the tournament than this.

“Anything less than winning it will be a failure in my eyes. We’re there to win it. We’ve got to win it with this group of players.

“I wouldn’t be overjoyed if we got to the final and didn’t win it. I don’t see any reason why we wouldn’t win it with them players. I’d be disappointed.”

England ‘miles better’ than Euro 2024 rivals, says Redknapp

France, Spain and Portugal also have formidable squads and more recent experience of winning major trophies, but Redknapp is convinced England’s is best of all.

“I think we’re miles better. I think we’re way, way the strongest squad, the best group of players,” added the 77-year-old.

“Portugal and Germany are the big dangers, if anybody. Germany at home; home advantage is always key. And Portugal have got some decent players.

“But we’ve got Foden, the best player in the Premier League this year, Bellingham, who has just won the Champions League. It’s amazing. Rice. Kane. It’s a great group of players.”

“I’d just say ‘have a look around this dressing room, look at the players we’ve got. What other dressing room has got a group that could compare with you lads? You’re the creme de la creme.

“Let’s go out and win this tournament, win this for our country. The whole country is going to be watching this and we’ve got the tools – let’s go out and finish the job.’”

Redknapp on Cole and England’s Euro 2024 midfield puzzle

Southgate must cut seven from his 33-man training camp by Friday’s final Euro 2024 squad deadline but Redknapp says Chelsea hotshot Cole Palmer shouldn’t be one of them.

“Look at his goalscoring. He’s a fantastic talent and he is so assured,” he added of Palmer, who scored his first England goal in Monday’s friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“He’s a very, very confident kid, nothing seems to faze him. The guy could go out there and take the tournament by storm, he’s got that ability. He’s a proper player.”

Redknapp favours a midfield pair of Bellingham and Rice and insists England must not fall into repeating the mistake they made with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

“People said Gerrard and Lampard couldn’t play together. Of course they could. They’re both tall, great athletes, ran all day, could tackle, head, shoot. Why couldn’t they?” he said.

“It’s just about getting the balance right between them. These two are fantastic footballers. I’d play with them two and Foden. Imagine the three linking up, the goals that we could score.

“It’s an attacking line-up, but I think we’ve got nothing to fear. That would be my philosophy. It might not be Gareth’s, but it would be mine.”

England will have failed if they don’t win Euro 2024, says Redknapp

Redknapp has signed up to play fantasy football game Sorare Rivals during Euro 2024, and it is England’s captain who he says will be the first name on his team sheet.

“Harry Kane. Best centre forward in the world. Goal scorer, goal maker. Everything,” he said.

“It’s just been amazing with him, he’s scored goals every year. Even though he’s not won anything this year in Germany, his record was incredible.”

Free to play fantasy football game Sorare has appointed arguably the best manager England NEVER had Harry Redknapp. Play against Harry in his Rivals League this European Championship, to show off your knowledge from your sofa or your sun lounger and win incredible prizes including a meet and greet. https://go.sorare.com/fdcdz