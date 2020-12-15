Harry and Meghan sign exclusive podcast deal with Spotify

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have signed an exclusive podcast partnership with Spotify just months after inking a Netflix deal.

Under the multi-year deal the couple will produce the podcasts through their newly-formed production company Archewell Audio, which will produce programming “aimed to uplift and entertain audiences”.

They have no previous experience as producers and it comes just three months after the pair announced a deal to produce films and series via Netflix.

The couple moved stateside with their son this year after stepping back from royal duties in January and announcing plans to be more financially independent.

Harry and Meghan are looking to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values” in their new podcast. There will be a holiday special that will feature stories of “hope and compassion… in celebration of the new year.”

The first complete series from Archewell and Spotify is expected to debut in the new year.

For Spotify the deal marks its latest move to ramp up its podcast offering, after signing a similar deal with President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. It also reportedly has inked development deals with Kim Kardashian West, Warner Bros and DC Comics.

It has been a strong year for the streaming platform as increased its premium subscribers by 27 per cent to 144m from a year ahead earlier.

Spotify, which also plays ads to users listening for free, saw its advertising business return back to growth after the global pandemic hit ad growth earlier in the year.

The financial terms of its deal with the royal duo were not disclosed.