Harry and Meghan sign content deal with streaming giant Netflix

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have inked an exclusive multi-year production deal with Netflix, a major step in their plan to earn income after leaving their role as working royals.

The couple will produce films and series ranging from children’s shows to scripted content, the streaming platform said last night.

Harry and Meghan moved stateside with their infant son Archie this year after stepping back from royal duties in January and announcing plans to be more financially independent.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

They said they will produce content on issues that resonate with them and that their nonprofit Archewell is focused on.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

Meghan, a former star of the US law drama “Suits,” has no plans to return to acting under the deal.

The couple have no previous experience as producers, but Netflix said they already have several projects in development, including a nature documentary series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

They said they plan to highlight diversity in front of and behind the camera.

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said.

The internet streaming platform has formerly signed similar deals with Barack and Michelle Obama, while rival Apple signed a $1bn production deal with media mogul Oprah Winfrey in 2018.

Netflix has been one of the major companies to benefit from lockdowns worldwide, with millions stuck at home watching its hit content, such as Tiger King, Selling Sunset and Murder Mystery.