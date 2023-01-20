Hands up if you’ve ever heard of Bitzlato… anybody? No? Us neither

The week in review

with Jason Deane

Bitzlato who?

I’m going to fess up and admit that until earlier this week I’d never heard of Bitzlato and assumed it was a coffee at Starbucks.

Turns out it was a small exchange that does appear – allegedly – to have been laundering money in the hundreds of millions and dealing with ransomware funds. Much of this money ultimately ended up in Binance’s accounts, but although Binance is facing its own legal issues right now, there’s no suggestion that they were in any way involved as can be seen in this article.

This is not the only casualty of the “Great Crypto Clear-out” this week as, just a few hours ago, Genesis, part of Barry Silbert’s DCG group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing exposure to Three Arrows Capital and FTX’s collapse earlier in the year. You may recall that Genesis and Gemini have been having a very public battle over $900m owed from the former to the latter over the last few weeks, but it’s also worth noting that Gemini itself has just been charged with violating securities laws by the SEC.

Meanwhile Nexo has settled its own case with Mr Gensler by handing over $45m in penalties and fines, although it is still facing an ongoing probe into money laundering in Bulgaria.

Phew. Does it ever stop?

Well, not according to Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase who, during an interview on CNBC this week claimed that Bitcoin would not stop at 21 million coins in a spectacular (and extremely embarrassing) public admission that he still has absolutely no idea how Bitcoin works or even, apparently, what it happening in the world around him. If this man was looking after my money, I’d be getting worried about now.

In macroeconomic news we were all buoyed to see that UK inflation dropped to a mere 10.5% as our money continues to devalue at a rate not seen since the 1980’s. While the powers-that-be celebrate this tiny reduction in the rate of loss of purchasing power whilst taking tax payer funded jets to visit hospitals where nurses are striking because they can’t possibly afford to feed themselves on the disproportionately small wages they’re given, the rest of us aren’t convinced.

Perhaps it’s no wonder that Bitcoin’s price has continued its steady rise this week and is finding a new level – at least for now – around the $21,000 level. Against the backdrop of failing money and an industry that is going through a very necessary cleansing process, it is now, more than ever, the most sensible option.

And, as if to drive home the point, while the rest of the crypto industry airs its dirty washing, Bitcoin continues to demonstrate its purity in more ways than one with the latest report from the Bitcoin Mining Council showing continued improvements in efficiency and renewable energy mix. Bitcoin mining uses far less power, for example, than that used by computer games and Christmas lights and has now reached almost 60% purely renewable energy sources, cleaner than any industry or country on the planet.

There’s a great nine minute video highlighting the key points and it’s well worth a watch if you’re not up to speed on the latest developments.

Anyway, it’s the weekend, so I’m off to Snetterton race track now for some much needed driver training as I start my first season as a rookie driver for Bitcoin Racing in this year’s Nankang Tyre CityCar Cup Challenge.

And you know what? I think I’ll stop for a Bitzlato on the way.

Have a great weekend!

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $975.171 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 19, at a price of $21,086. The daily high yesterday was $21,163, and the daily low was $20,685.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $403.35 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.728 trillion and Tesla is $401.57 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $21.308 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 31.94%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 51, in Neutral.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.33. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 74.33. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“In September, I went to New Hampshire to present the Benefits of Bitcoin mining to their new crypto commission. Today that commission has released its report. The findings? – Mining can be good for the grid – Mining can be good for renewables – Mining is a flexible load” Dennis Porter, CEO & co-founder of the Satoshi Action Fund

What they said yesterday

Another sustainable breakthrough for Bitcoin…

₿REAKING: New sustainable hydroponic, fish hatchery, and heating system by @Whatsminer_MBT is all powered by the warmth of #bitcoin mining and hydroelectric energypic.twitter.com/IEsKf6kdZl — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) January 19, 2023

Bitcoin coming for real estate next…

Bitcoin will make Real Estate affordable again.



The perpetual devaluation of fiat currency has forced humanity to use other assets as "savings."



Throughout the next few decades, #Bitcoin will absorb the savings premium of hard assets, allowing them to be priced on utility alone pic.twitter.com/UaBQMxsOcP — Mitchell 🚀 (@MitchellHODL) January 19, 2023

Welcome to the future…

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 New Hampshire is considering a "statewide energy plan" based on #Bitcoin mining 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qTlL25vigJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) January 19, 2023

