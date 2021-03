Sebastian Blakeley fuses an Italian design ethic with 35 years of traditional British master craftsmanship to create everything from magnificent dining sets to extraordinary chaise longues.

The company also creates handcrafted walnut or oak staircases. All creations are unique works of art, with the team embracing a close working relationship with their clients to deliver on individual expectations. Contact the team today to commission your bespoke piece of fine furniture by calling 07473118407.

sebastianblakeley.com