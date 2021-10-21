Half term: Brits to inject £4.5bn into economy with Halloween staycations

Families will inject £4.5bn into the economy with half-term staycations this month.

Just under half of UK families will take a short break this half-term, according to the Travelodge Holiday Index.

The hotel chain found London topped the list as most popular city and Halloween-themed destination.

Those looking to enjoy Halloween on a staycation can enjoy London tourist hotspots including the London Dungeons, the making of Harry Potter at Warner Studios and the Jack The Ripper walking tour.

Families will spend £495.51 on their autumn break on average and go away for around four days.

In 2020, 35 per cent of British families took a short break during the October half term break and spent £341.80 on their trip.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “Our autumn Holiday Index report shows that Britons are still determined to make up for lost travel time due to the pandemic by packing in as many trips as they can. This is great news for the UK hospitality sector that the staycation boom is continuing into autumn.

“It is also a treat that Halloween falls on a weekend and during the holidays this year as Britons have been inspired to take a spooky staycation too.”