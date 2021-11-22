Half of Brits are ready for overseas getaways, research shows

Holidays abroad will be back on the agenda from mid-May.

More than half of British adults are planning an overseas holiday in the 12 coming months.

Data from travel insurance company Allclear has revealed that 57 per cent of British people actively want to go back to travelling, a 46 per cent increase compared with last year.

People aged over 55 will drive demand during the off-peak season, with 15 per cent of them planning an overseas getaway for May 2022. Numbers will grow in the latest part of the year, with 19 and 21 per cent of over 55s saying they will go on holiday in September and between October and December 2022.

“Our latest findings underline how desperate many people are to get away for a decent holiday,” “We are all conscious of the Covid risks this winter, with parts of Europe currently experiencing a rise in case numbers,” said Allclear’s chief executive Chris Rolland.

“That said, this survey shows that UK holiday makers are taking a long-term view and the position for 2022 is one of confidence. Compared to this time last year, the amount of people planning an overseas holiday for the year ahead has almost doubled – and many are planning more than one break.”

The study suggests that overall demand will reach a peak in May, but will remain strong throughout next summer.