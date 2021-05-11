Half of British workers expect bosses to enforce mandatory jabs, survey shows

Half of Britain’s workers expect their bosses to demand a vaccine passport before they can return to the workplace, according to a new study.

The research, conducted by BrightHR, studied 5,000 British workers across various sectors.

It found that just 17 per cent of employees have had a conversation about their companies’ policy on vaccines, but over half said they expect it will be mandatory.

Read more: South Africa warns of ‘vaccine apartheid’ if rich countries hog jabs

‘Too controlling’

A fifth of Brits admit they would fear for their health if their employers refused to make the vaccine mandatory for staff.

However, opinions on the introduction of mandatory jabs are split. While third of workers think it would be reckless of their employer not to introduce a policy, almost two thirds say it is too controlling for companies to introduce such measures.

The hospitality sector leads the charge in agreeing mandatory vaccines are a good idea, with 44 per cent of workers backing the move. Office workers are less keen, with only 24 per cent encouraging the policy.

Almost half of those surveyed voiced concerns that creating a ‘jabs for jobs’ policy would put unnecessary pressure on people who did not wish to be vaccinated.

Over a third said they would worry about people who were not safe to have the jab pushing to get one to protect their income.

Read more: Queen’s Speech: Boris Johnson promises post-Covid skills boost

Concerns over side effects

Of the 1,000 business decision makers polled, almost half said they have talked about their views on making vaccines mandatory and that ‘most staff agree with them’.

According to the research, one in 10 do not plan on taking up the vaccine due to concerns about side effects.

Meanwhile, two thirds of workers are worried about being forced to take time off if they become ill from the vaccine.

This is of particular concern for hospitality workers, many of whom have only just started to return to work.

Read more: FTSE 100 tracks worst day in three weeks as inflation fears rattle markets