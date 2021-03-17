Half of BMW's sales to be electric by 2030

One in every two cars sold by BMW will be a zero emissions vehicle by 2030, the German carmaker predicted today.

The plans, which the auto maker set out this morning, are less ambitious than those of some of its rivals.

But, chief executive Oliver Zipse said, BMW could speed up its plans if consumer uptake was ahead of expectations.

The update came as the car giant said it would see profit jump year-on-year, predicting a strong performance across all of its businesses.

The announcement sent shares up over four per cent this morning.

BMW also said that 90 per cent of its models would have all-electric versions available by 2023, with the new electric BMW i4 to launch three months ahead of schedule this year.

It added that its Mini brand would be all-electric “by the early 2030s”.

BMW is the latest carmaker to announce a sweeping shift towards electrification due to growing pressure to phase out petrol or diesel powered cars.

Sweden’s Volvo said earlier this month that its lineup would be fully electric by 2030, and Ford said in February its lineup in Europe would be too.

Earlier this week, VW said 70 per cent of sales at its core brand would be electric by the end of the decade.