Hackney’s London Fields Brewery brought to the market after Carlsberg Marston’s close taproom

East London brewery London Fields Brewery has been brought to the market by property consultancy Gerald Eve.

Situated under Hackney’s railway arches the brewery was closed just four years after Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company snapped it up.

The brewing titan’s CEO Paul Davies said at the end of last year the firm had “taken the difficult decision” to sell.

It was anticipated to “take some months to find the right buyer” for the Warburton St taproom, Davies said, meaning the taproom would close.

Julian Jennings, partner at Gerald Eve, said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase an award-winning east London brewery and taproom, together with well-known beer brands, comprising a business with huge potential for growth.

“The brewery has a rich history and is located in one of London’s most dynamic areas. We are excited to launch this unique asset to the market, just as Covid-19 restrictions come to an end.”

The brewery’s taproom is licensed until midnight and offers a state-of-the-art custom-designed modern brew kit, installed in 2019 during a £2m investment program.

It was opened in 2011 and was the first commercial brewery to open in Hackney in more than a century.