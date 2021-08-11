Hacker behind $600m DeFi attack begins to return funds

A hacker has begun to return assets to the Poly Network after stealing $611m of users’ funds in the biggest DeFi attack to date.

The hacker today returned $2m of stolen funds after details about their identity were found by the blockchain analytics firm SlowMist Technology. In a statement, SlowMist said they had “discovered the attacker’s mailbox, IP, and device fingerprints through on-chain and off-chain tracking.”

Poly Network then sent a message to the hacker via social media urging them to give back the stolen assets. They warned: “The amount of money you hacked is the biggest one in the defi history. Law enforcement in any country will regard this as a major economic crime and you will be pursued.”

In response the hacker began encoding erratic messages in transaction data linked to the Poly Network Exploiter address used for the attack.

An encrypted message read “Ready to Return the funds!” while a follow up note bragged about the attack saying “It’s already a legend to win so much fortune.”

The Poly Network team created three addresses where they asked the hacker to deposit the funds. One address has since received $1,010,101 worth of assets in the form of USDC, a stable coin linked to the price of the US dollar, while another has been sent $1.1m worth of BTCB.

SlowMist was also able to identify the cause of the attack explaining that the hacker exploited a loophole in Poly Network’s smart contracts and were able to attain permission to withdraw unlimited funds from other users.

Read more: More than $600m lost in worst ever DeFi hack