Haaland: Man City striker could pay £150m to HMRC over new deal

By:

Deputy Sports Editor

Signing a lucrative contract, as Erling Haaland did with Manchester City this week, is usually one of the happiest days of someone’s life.

Signing a lucrative contract, as Erling Haaland did with Manchester City this month, is usually one of the happiest days of someone’s life.

Haaland has signed for nearly a decade in a deal that is reportedly worth £26m a year before bonuses.

But the reality is that the taxman is coming, and for the Norway international striker it is going to be a hefty bill.

Because audit, accounting and consulting firm Forvis Mazars have broken down what Haaland could end up shipping before his take-home wage.

It amounts to over £16m a year in total to HMRC, which over his nine-and-a-half contract would equate to £152m.

Total to HMRC£16,237,000
Income tax£11,686,000
Employee NIC£522,000
Employer NIC£3,899,000
Apprenticeship Levy£130,000

Haaland tax nightmare

Ian Goodwin of Forvis Mazars said: “Even by the Premier League’s standards Erling Haaland’s reported new contract is significant at a reported £500,000 per week. After the man himself and Manchester City Football Club, perhaps the biggest winner is the taxman, assuming this is paid as a regular monthly “salary”. 

“HMRC could be set to rake in a whopping £12.2m a year from Haaland’s income tax and National Insurance alone. Not to mention the £3.8m from Manchester City in employer’s National Insurance. 

“Extending this to a more typical scenario, taking £26m as an annual pay bill for a company and assuming a UK average salary applies of £36k, this would be the equivalent of employing 722 people. 

In this scenario, the increasing NIC costs from April 2025 will take the employer NIC bill from £2.68m to £3.36m – an increase of £677,000 

This goes to show the challenges facing businesses from April. Businesses need to think carefully and and in a timely manner put plans in place to afford the increases coming in wage bills.”

Haaland’s nine-and-a-half-year deal is a huge vote of confidence in Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola, who are currently facing 115 charges, lodged by the Premier League, relating to financial transactions and blocking justice.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.