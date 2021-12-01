Gymshark to open first physical store on Regent St

Online clothing retailer Gymshark has announced plans for its first physical store on Regent St, London.

The fitness apparel firm will open its first physical bricks-and-mortar site at 165 Regent St, which boasts 180,000 square feet.

The firm is eyeing an initial public offering over the next few years after racking at 17m customers across over 180 countries.

The store will create more than 100 jobs in London and is set to open in the summer of 2022.

Gymshark founder and CEO, Ben Francis said: “I’m so excited that we are opening our first permanent IRL location. We knew if we were going to do this, it would have to be an iconic location and it doesn’t get much more iconic than Regent Street.”

He added: “We are nothing without our community, so we wanted to create something that allows us to thank them and get closer to them. This store is not going to be like anything you have seen before. It will be an unforgettable experience and we can’t wait to welcome them through the doors next summer.”

The new site will host events, “community hangouts”, in addition to workout studios.