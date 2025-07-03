Gymkhana: World famous Indian restaurant leans into ‘fakeaway’ boom

Gymkhana Fine Foods launched in Whole Foods Markets in London and Ocado nationwide in Autumn 2023.

For years, the name “Gymkhana” has been synonymous with exquisite, two Michelin-starred Indian dining in London’s upscale Mayfair, a celebrity favourite, reportedly frequented by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and the Beckhams.

Now, a pioneering venture, Gymkhana Fine Foods, is allowing home cooks to recreate that magic in their own kitchens.

Launched in May 2023, Gymkhana Fine Foods is a collaboration between JKS Restaurants, the group behind the acclaimed Mayfair restaurant, and Gulrez Arora, a former Mars Inc. Director with extensive experience in the consumer goods market.

Gymkhana Fine Foods’ entry into the market coincides with a growing demand for healthier and more affordable alternatives to traditional takeaways among consumers. 75 per cent of Brits are more cost-conscious about takeaways and eating out than they were a year ago.

Ocado, for instance, reported a staggering 51 per cent rise in sales of “fakeaway” items from popular restaurant brands, such as Franco Manca pizzas, Gourmet Burger Kitchen burgers, and Itsu meals, particularly during peak eating times.

Overall, sales of restaurant-to-retail offerings have skyrocketed by 77 per cent, with Michelin-level products like Gymkhana Fine Foods and premium proteins such as Hawksmoor steaks rapidly becoming mainstream supermarket staples.

Gymkhana’s nationwide launch

The rapid expansion was significantly bolstered by a successful $3m (£2.3m) seed funding round in November 2023, led by CAVU Consumer Partners, signalling ambitious plans for further retail expansion across both UK and US markets.

The Butter Masala, Rogan Josh, Goan Curry and Vindaloo cooking sauces are the heart of the collection, all based on Gymkhana’s famous curries.

Marinades and two unique chutneys, Tandoori Onion Chutney and Peanut & Sesame Chutney, also form part of the collection, designed for versatility, transforming classic curries, sizzling premium cuts of meat, or even garnishing modern street food.