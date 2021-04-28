GSK profit drops sharply due to pandemic but beats forecasts

Pharma giant GSK saw its profit and turnover slip in the first quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but came in ahead of analyst expectations.

The FTSE 100 firm said that adjusted operating profit fell 30 per cent in the period, down to £1.9bn. Turnover slid 18 per cent to £7.4bn, it added.

Revenue from the blue-chip’s vaccines division was hit especially hard, which GSK said was because governments were prioritising the roll-out of its Covid-19 vaccine rather than its commercial products.

Shingrix, its bestselling shingles jab, saw revenue fall 47 per cent, for example.

GSK also said that plans for its spin off of its consumer healthcare division were “well underway”, with details to be announced in June.

Chief executive Emma Walmsley said: “Our first quarter results are in line with our expectations and reflect the anticipated impacts of Covid-19.

“We continue to expect a significant improvement in performance over the remainder of the year and reconfirm our guidance for 2021 and 2022 outlook.

“Separation plans are also well underway and we look forward to sharing our strategy and growth outlook for ‘New GSK’ with investors in June.”

