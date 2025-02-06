Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

Growing pains: How to update and automate outdated security processes

Has your business outgrown its security processes?



As your business grows, there are new demands of the security team, like adding new compliance frameworks, expanding to new markets, unlocking enterprise deals, and managing additional risk.

While this growth is exciting, it can come with growing pains — like outgrowing your existing security processes. If your security program is riddled with piece-meal solutions, immature processes, siloed teams or technology, and limited security awareness, it might be time for an upgrade.

What’s in this tactical guide?

Step-by-step guidance for how to update your security processes.

A template for auditing your existing processes that enables you to prioritize based on your organization’s security needs.

Benchmarks that indicate when it’s time to update your processes.



Discover how to modernise outdated security processes in Vanta’s tactical guide. Learn to align your security program with business growth by improving workflows, managing risks, and adopting scalable solutions. Get step-by-step guidance to upgrade and automate for a more robust security foundation.



