Greggs swings to £65m loss during coronavirus crisis

Greggs swung to a loss of more than £65m for the six months to 27 June, after Brits tried their own hand at baking as shops remained shuttered during the coronavirus crisis.

The results

Greggs swung to a pre-tax loss of £65.2m, down from a profit of £36.7m in the same period last year.

Total sales for the six months to 27 June dropped 45 per cent year on year to £300.6m, down from £546.3m last year.

The bakery chain said company-managed shop sales were down 49 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

Net debt for the six months stood at £26.2m, reflecting operating cash outflows and issue of £150m of Covid Corporate Financing Facility (CCFF) commercial paper.

Greggs suspended its interim dividend, citing financial uncertainty due to the Covid-19 crisis.