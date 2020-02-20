Greggs honours Stormzy with first ever 'black card'

Stormzy has become the first person to receive a Greggs black card, as part of the chain’s VIP service which it launched today.

Ahead of his European tour, Greggs sent the rapper a black membership card with a pair of Greggs slippers.

In a welcome video, broadcasted to Stormzy’s followers, the new concierge service boasts special pastry privileges giving him the option to order whatever he wants, whenever he wants.

The bakery chain are staying tight lipped about the service.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “Our Concierge card is strictly by invite only to some of our biggest fans. That’s all we can say.”

In an Instagram story the rapper shared a video of him unboxing the gift while travelling to the airport for the European leg of his tour.

On Twitter he thanked the bakery chain: “Are you made the first Greggs black card @GreggsOfficial I have peaked this is brilliant”.

The Greggs launch is reminiscent of the Nando’s black card whose holders were entitled to free meals for themselves and four friends.

