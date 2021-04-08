Greensill lobbying row: Rishi Sunak’s texts to David Cameron published

Texts sent by chancellor Rishi Sunak to David Cameron relating to collapsed finance firm Greensill Capital have been published amid a row over lobbying.

The former prime minister is facing an investigation over messages he sent to the chancellor asking for more Covid support for Greensill.

In response to a Freedom of Information request, the Treasury has now released Sunak’s two replies.

Officials did not release Cameron’s messages, saying they were made in his capacity as an employee of Greensill with an expectation they would remain confidential.

In a text dated 3 April 2020, Sunak wrote: “Hi David, thanks for your message. I am stuck back to back on calls but will try you later this evening and if gets too late, first thing tomorrow. Best, Rishi.”

In a second response on 23 April, he added: “Hi David, apologies for the delay. I think the proposals in the end did require a change to the Market Notice but I have pushed the team to explore an alternative with the Bank that might work. No guarantees, but the Bank are currently looking at it and Charles should be in touch. Best, Rishi.”

The ‘Bank’ refers to the Bank of England, which was in charge of distributing emergency coronavirus loans.

‘Charles’ is understood to be Charles Roxburgh, the second most senior civil servant at the Treasury.

Despite Cameron’s efforts, the Treasury did not issue emergency loans to Greensill, which collapsed earlier this month.

The former prime minister was last week cleared by the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists following an investigation into a possible breach of anti-corruption rules set up when he was in Downing Street.

Cameron has repeatedly declined to comment on the matter.