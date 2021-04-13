David Cameron ‘open to questions’ over Greensill lobbying

David Cameron has said he will cooperate with a government inquiry into a lobbying row linked to collapsed finance firm Greensill.

Boris Johnson yesterday announced an independent review into the way the former prime minister lobbied health secretary Matt Hancock and chancellor Rishi Sunak on behalf of Greensill and how contracts were awarded.

The inquiry will be overseen by the Cabinet Office and led by former senior Slaughter and May lawyer Nigel Boardman.

A spokesperson for Cameron said he “welcomes the inquiry and will be glad to take part”.

Cameron is under fire for sending texts to Sunak in a bid to get an application for Greensill Capital to receive a government bailout approved.

It was also revealed by the Sunday Times that Cameron and Lex Greensill had gone for a drink in 2019 with health secretary Matt Hancock to lobby on behalf of Greensill Capital.

The pair set up the meeting to try to get Hancock to introduce a new payment system to the NHS, which was eventually introduced to the health service.

In a 1,800-word statement this weekend Cameron broke his silence over the scandal, admitting he should have used more formal channels of communication but denying he had broken government rules.

It comes amid reports that one of Boris Johnson’s senior aides held talks about a six-figure contract with a major PR and lobbying firm while serving as the prime minister’s special envoy to the Gulf.

The Times reported that Lord Udny-Lister was considering taking a lucrative advisory role at Finsbury Glover Hering. He rejected the job after being approached by the newspaper yesterday.

Udny-Lister, who served as Johnson’s chief strategic advisor, was appointed envoy in February. He is responsible for securing investment from the Middle East.

A Finsbury source said Udny-Lister was offered a role but it would not have involved any lobbying.

The envoy has previously come under scrutiny for holding two roles at property firms while working at No 10. The government has insisted he followed Cabinet Office guidance and codes of conduct.