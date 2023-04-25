Greengage launches e-money service aimed at digital asset firms and SMEs

Sean Kiernan

Greengage, a UK digital merchant banking platform, has today launched its new e-money accounts service facilitating GBP and EUR payments and cards, targeted at SMEs, HNWs, and digital asset firms.

The launch follows a survey of nearly 70 prospective clients carried out in 2022 around which Greengage has designed its proposition.

The research highlighted that:

Many entrepreneurs are less than satisfied with their current bank account provider, with nearly 65% of respondents rating their current account provider 3/5 or less.

In terms of customer service, nearly 65% rated their account provider as “average” or less than average.

Guided by these findings, Greengage now offers a range of B2B lending partner providers including traditional and digital funding sources, growing to a broader Web3 offering incorporating in-built API connections to other SaaS products including embedded finance.

“We’re delighted to launch our core e-money account service which provides a compelling proposition for innovative companies who struggle to find accounts or appropriate support from traditional banking services,” said Greengage CEO Sean Kiernan.

“Greengage’s goal is to consistently be the best-in-class and we have exciting plans to add more advanced technology solutions for entrepreneurs and SMEs of all stripes, as well as to offer additional service innovation under a full banking licence in the coming years.”

Simon Jennings, Executive Director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, added: “Companies involved in cryptoassets face many obstacles when trying to access banking services from major banks. Consequently, they often have to settle for overseas accounts or considerably higher fees than other client groups.

“By launching e-money accounts designed for digital assets firms and innovative SMEs, Greengage is offering a service that is badly needed in the market.”