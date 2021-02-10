Green Street buys property news site React News

Green Street has bought React News, a property news site, in a move that will extend its audience’s access to coverage on real estate.

Green Street said React News has a track record for breaking “the biggest stories in the market”, and covers news in the UK and Ireland and has a growing presence in continental Europe.

“This acquisition enables us to further shape the commercial real estate industry and provide more value to our customers through differentiated global news capabilities,” said Green Street CEO Jeffry Stuek.

“React News complements our Pan-European public and private market research, data, and analytics, while adding to our strong U.S. News coverage, which launched last year with the acquisition of Real Estate Alert, Commercial Mortgage Alert, Asset-Backed Alert, and Hedge Fund Alert.”