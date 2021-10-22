Green light for lateral flow test that sends users Covid certificate in minutes

A rapid Covid test that sends a digital result to health authorities is the first to be given the green light.

Excalibur Healthcare Services and Sensyne Health’s test has received certification, according to The Telegraph.

The test sends results via a smartphone app after it reads the result with artificial intelligence. The test-taker is then emailed a Covid certificate within minutes.

The app has technology embedded into it from Sensyne, called MagnifEye, which can read the result of Excalibur’s rapid test via a phone camera.

Technology MagnifEye is already used within the Department of Health & Social Care’s NHS Covid testing programme.

The digital test – manufactured in China – has been certified for use in the UK and Europe by a notifiable body. It costs about £20.

The test would “revolutionise Covid self-testing and diagnostics for people in the UK, Europe and worldwide,” according to Excalibur Healthcare founder Sir Chris Evans.