Grant Shapps admits quarantine regime 'confusing' for travellers

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has admitted that the differences to the UK’s quarantine policies across the four nations are creating “confusion” for travellers.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Shapps said that he could only be responsible for the restrictions in England, not Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

“I do realise it creates confusion for people not to have a single rule (across the UK) but we do have this devolved approach throughout the United Kingdom and I can only be responsible for the English part of that”, he said.

The admission comes after ministers decided not to add either Portugal or Greece to the “red list” of countries requiring travellers to self isolate for 14 days when they return to the UK.

However, Wales will quarantine travellers from Portugal, Gibraltar, French Polynesia and the Greek islands of Mykonos, Zakynthos, Lesbos, Paros, Antiparos and Crete as of Friday.

Scotland will do the same for travellers from Portugal and French Polynesia from early on Saturday morning.

The divergences were lambasted by an already exasperated travel industry, which called for urgent clarity on the situation.

“The quarantine policy is in tatters,” said Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy firm The PC Agency, told the BBC.

“Consumers are totally confused by the different approaches and it’s impossible to understand the government’s own criteria anymore on when to add or remove a country.”

Portugal in particular had been widely touted to be added to the list, as the seven-day infection rate in the country had increased from 15.3 to 23 per 100,000 people.

This is above the threshold of 20 which the government has been using as one of its main criteria for triggering quarantine conditions.

Shapps stressed that the figure was “just one of the many bits of data” from the Joint Biosecurity Centre that the government was using to make its decisions.