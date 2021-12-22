Graft Polymer to list on London Stock Exchange

Graft Polymer UK (Graft Polymer) has announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange.

The business will admit its shares to the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority, with the intention of trading on the main market for listed securities.

Graft Polymer specialises in the development of polymer modification and drug delivery systems, and operates a research and marketing facility in Slovenia.

Its products address customer needs across a wide range of markets, such as the automotive and medical industries.

Established in 2017, the company has already introduced more than 50 products to the market.

The solutions and products offered by the group are designed to improve performance, reduce raw materials consumption, and enhance the physical values of finished products or improve their chemical interaction.

In 2020, the global impact modifier market was estimated to have a value of $3.9 billion.

Polymer Graft began its first commercial sales to various polymer compounders in the automotive, packaging, construction, consumer products, clothing, aerospace, healthcare and medical markets three years ago.

It now has distribution relationships with multiple partners globally, including distributors/agents in Europe, India and Russia.

Last year, the group launched a new division named GraftBio to develop intellectual property for Bio/Pharma applications.

This includes drug delivery systems to support and provide solutions to the market, which had been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graft Polymer is seeking admission to the stock exchange to accelerate its growth plans and provide access to new sources of funds.

Its wider strategy includes developing intellectual property and new technologies to provide novel products and solutions and growing the group’s share in its core polymer modifier market using key distributors around the world.

The company also aims to collaborate with refiners to develop grafted products and be more involved in product development with clients to secure more long-term orders.

Victor Bolduev, founder and chief executive of Graft Polymer, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Graft Polymer to the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, particularly at a time when demand for combining polymer modification and environmental protection is rising.”

“Graft Polymer’s IPO will provide the company with further capital to accelerate our developing of intellectual property as well as new technologies to provide novel products and solutions for market challenges that arise.”

News of another upcoming float in the capital is unsurprising, with London recently named as Europe’s top listing hotspot this year by consultancy group KPMG.

Over a hundred firms came to market in the City over the course of 2021, smashing pre-pandemic levels and highlighting the revival in business confidence confidence from the depths of the Covid-19 crisis.