GPs to begin offering coronavirus vaccines from today

GPs across England will begin administering coronavirus vaccinations today as the next stage of the vaccine rollout gets under way.

The NHS said that GP surgeries in 100 locations would receive doses of the vaccine today, with some expected to begin inoculations this afternoon.

A majority, however, are expected to begin offering the treatment from tomorrow instead, prioritising over 80s and healthcare staff.

Since the historic rollout began last week, tens of thousands of people have already received the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine.

Later this week care homes around the country will start receiving their doses of the vaccine.

Although care homes are the government’s highest priority, inoculations have been delayed because of logistical difficulties with the vaccine, which needs to be stored at -70 degrees.

The second stage in the rollout comes after the UK recorded an extra 18,447 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 144 new deaths.

Over the weekend, hopes were raised that Oxford University’s vaccine – developed in partnership with Astrazeneca – could be available by the end of the year.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, the vaccine’s lead researcher Sarah Gilbert said there was a “pretty high” chance of certain groups receiving the treatment in that timeframe.

The government has already bought 100m doses of the treatment, 5m of which are already available for use.