Govt will no longer review workers' rights post-Brexit, minister says

A planned review into UK workers’ rights has been halted, with business minister Kwasi Kwarteng saying the government is not looking to dilute employment protections post-Brexit.

Last week, Kwarteng rejected rumours that he was planning to end the 48-hour working week, wanted to amend rules around rest breaks, and would exclude overtime pay when calculating certain holiday entitlements.

Read more: ‘No plans’ to extend VAT cut for hospitality, Treasury minister says

Speaking on ITV last night, Kwarteng said: “The review is no longer happening within BEIS [the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy]. I have made it very, very clear to officials in the department that we’re not interested in watering down workers’ rights.”

“I’ve said repeatedly that Brexit gives us the opportunity to have higher standards and a higher growth economy and that’s what officials in the department are 100% focused on,” he added.

The newly appointed business secretary’s comments follow critique from opposition lawmakers who feared Britain’s departure from the EU would allow the government to disregard the rights of workers.

Read more: Post-Brexit Special: UK business leaders on access to EU talent

Upon the status of the review, BEIS shadow secretary Ed Miliband said: “Thanks to all those who helped to force the Government to back down on their plan to axe workers’ rights.

“The next task is to force them to improve rights, starting with legislation against the firing and rehiring of workers on worse terms and conditions.”

Shadow employment rights secretary Andy McDonald also urged for all existing employment rights and protections to be maintained, including the 48-hour working week, and for legislation to prohibit fire and rehire tactics.

Read more: ‘Robots will take our jobs’: Eigen boss Lewis Liu on the future of the City worker