Govt may have to rely on Labour to implement new tiered system, says minister

The government may have to rely on the Labour party to push the new tiered lockdown system through parliament after rebellion in the Conservative party, a minister has said.

Up to 100 backbenchers in the Conservative party are unhappy about the upcoming Covid-19 tiered lockdown, environment minister George Eustice told Sky News this morning.

Read more: Covid-19: London in Tier 2 restrictions – what are the new rules to follow?

As a result, the government may need the opposition to push through the necessary legislation to implement the new system.

“The chief whip will be talking to those MPs who have concerns,” Eustice said.

“I’ve seen suggestions there could be up to a 100 or so people that have got concerns, but the prime minister and other ministers will be working very hard to reassure them about the steps we are taking.”

Read more: Tiering it down: Boris Johnson backtracks on Covid restrictions

On Wednesday morning England will exit its second national lockdown and enter a tougher tiered system. Most of England will face tougher measures in tiers two and three. London will enter tier two.