Government working with supermarkets to ensure self-isolating coronavirus patients can be supplied with food

The government is working with supermarkets to make sure people self-isolating due to coronavirus can still be supplied with food, the health minister said yesterday.

Responding to an audience member concerned about possible food shortages in a coronavirus epidemic on BBC’s Question Time Matt Hancock said there was absolutely no need” for people to buy in excess.

“The government has supplies of the key things that are needed. And within the food supply, we are absolutely confident that there won’t be a problem there,” he said.

Read more: Exclusive: Theatre producers mull plans to stream shows amid coronavirus fears

“Crucially, we are working with the supermarkets to make sure that, if people are self-isolating, then we will be able to get the food and supplies that they need.”

His comments came as health officials said some coronavirus patients were being treated in their own homes.

The UK’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said of those confirmed to have the virus in the UK, 18 had recovered and around 45 had been self-isolating at home.

“[If] people have very minimal symptoms and we think they are clinically safe and they are able to self-isolate, we think it is actually safer for them as well as more pleasant if they can self-isolate in their own homes,” he said.

Read more: CMA warns firms against coronavirus rip-offs as face mask and hand sanitiser prices soar

Witty said those who needed greater levels of medical care would be admitted to hospital.

Posts on social media of empty shelves in supermarkets suggest some people are stockpiling goods such as tinned food and toilet paper.

It’s on. Toilet roll shelves at my Sainsbury’s pic.twitter.com/mDqYyOOrUh — John McTernan (@johnmcternan) March 5, 2020

Countries such as Australia and Hong Kong have experienced panic buying with shops stripped clean of some essentials.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) warned yesterday that companies found to be gouging customers on prices for items like face masks and sanitisers could face regulatory repercussions.

