Government turning to more CCTV and street lighting to reduce crime

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to pledge millions for better CCTV and improved street lighting and give £80m in additional funding to the Crown Prosecution Service.

It is part of a £435m package of measures aimed at preventing crime and will form part of next week’s Budget, with a focus on violent offences against women. The Treasury said part of this funding will “improve the response to rape and sexual assault cases”.

Sunak said everyone should feel safe at home, on the streets or going out, but acknowledged “this is sometimes not the case, especially for young women.”

The statement follows widespread shock at the murder of Sarah Everard at the hands of Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens and police forces dealing with hundreds of drink and injection spiking incidents.

Funding for victims is also expected to be increased, with the Treasury saying it will be £185m, an increase of 85% from 2019-20

“From boosting investment in better CCTV and street lighting, to better home security and support for repeat victims – we are committed to make our streets and homes safe.”