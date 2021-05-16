Government to unveil flexible rail tickets as part of a wider overhaul

The government will reportedly bring in flexible rail tickets next week as a part of a wider shake-up of the UK’s rail system.

Commuters will be offered “carnet” tickets that will allow office workers to come into the office once or twice a week as Covid restrictions are lifted.

Read more: First test trains run on Crossrail ahead of 2022 opening

The tickets will allow passengers to make five return journeys a month at a price that is 15p cheaper than if bought individually.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps is also expected to end orange and green tickets while launching new digital ticketing that can be stored on smart phones, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

A comprehensive review of the UK’s railways will be released next week, after it was commissioned in May 2018.

The review came just after a massive timetable change backfired and led to mass disruption and hundreds of daily cancellations.

Read more: West Midlands Trains ‘scams’ its own staff with email promising a pandemic bonus

The review is expected to put an end to the rail franchising model, with rail operators instead paid a fee by the state to run services and the rail revenues going straight to the government.

There will also be a new independent body launched to oversee the country’s railways.