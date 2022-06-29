Government strengthens judges powers to grant access to online court hearings

The government has given courts new powers to let journalists and members of the public watch court hearings online.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Act, which came into force yesterday, will give judges in courts and tribunals the power to let reporters and others tune into hearings remotely.

The new powers come as a means of expanding on the principle of “open justice,” with a view to increasing transparency around judicial processes.

The bill entrenches judges’ powers to grant access to remote hearings, after the measures were first introduced into UK law in response to Covid-19.

In granting remote access, judges must consider whether letting people tune in remotely is in the interest of “justice,” with a view to accounting for the impacts on the giving of evidence, privacy of those involved in proceedings, and public understanding and scrutiny, that broadcasting the trial will have.

The new law also offers clearer guidance on procedures around remote hearings and giving journalist and others the option of tuning in online.

The powers come as part of the government’s overhaul of the UK’s criminal justice system via its controversial new Police, Crime, Sentencing, and Courts Act.

Aside from expanding access to remote hearings, the bill boosts judges’ sentencing powers by bringing in higher maximum sentences for those who assault police or emergency workers, harm children, or kill people by driving dangerously.

The bill also makes it a statutory offence to intentionally or recklessly cause “public nuisance” as part of efforts to crack down on the “the rise in guerrilla protest tactics”.