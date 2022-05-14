Government severs ties with National Union of Students amid anti-Semitism concerns

(Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

The government said it is removing all links with the National Union of Students (NUS) amid anti-Semitism concerns.

NUS will no longer be eligible for government funding and comes after the union announced it was allowing an independent investigation into a number of complaints made by Jewish students.

The government said it will continue to review the situation, but it is unclear how much funding the government has given the union in the past.

The BBC reported that the government currently provides no funding support to NUS, which represents seven million students across the country.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “Jewish students need to have confidence that they are being represented, and student bodies must speak fairly for everyone”.

Following allegations of antisemitism, we will disengage with the NUS, including through funding.



Jewish students need to have confidence that they are being represented, and student bodies must speak fairly for everyone.



This will remain until issues are suitably addressed. — Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) May 13, 2022

The claims of anti-semitism are rooted in Community Security Trust’s report, which found campus anti-Semitic incidents had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

It is understood that the universities minister Michelle Donelan didn’t speak to NUS directly, but put the news of the funding cuts in a press release.