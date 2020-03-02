Government launches campaign to promote UK ad industry after Brexit

The government has teamed up with industry bodies to launch a new campaign aimed at promoting the UK’s advertising industry after Brexit.



The UK Advertising Export Group (UKAEG) will look to boost the profile of the British ad sector and generate more deals in key territories such as China, Japan, South Korea, North America and Europe.



Read more: UK ad spend grows as brands splash cash on streaming hits

The UK has secured a reputation as one of the top-performing advertising hubs, with the sector expected to top £26bn this year. The latest figures from the Advertising Association showed the industry now exports £6.9bn per year.



However, trade bodies have warned about the potential impact of leaving the EU and called for greater flexibility around the government’s post-Brexit migration plans.



As part of the drive to promote UK talent, the new group will launch a digital marketing campaign to showcase the best of British advertising.



It will also release the second annual exports report and represent the sector at major industry events such as South by Southwest in Texas and Cannes Lions.



“The UK Advertising Export Group is a unique cross-industry business development drive to accelerate investment in our sector from international business,” said Janet Hull, chair of UKAEG.



“Our aim is to support our members to deliver 50 per cent revenue growth by 2023, in line with wider creative industries targets in the government’s sector deal and safeguard the UK’s position as a global advertising hub.”



Read more: Guardian goes green as it bans advertising from fossil fuel firms

The group has appointed Aisling Conlon as its marketing manager. Conlon previously served as head of new business at the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising.



The initiative will receive funding from the Department for International Trade as part of the government’s push to build exports of advertising services.

