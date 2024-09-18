Government hits back at ‘false’ claim Sue Gray ‘declined’ to be paid less than Starmer

Ex-civil servant Sue Gray

The government has hit back at claims that top civil servant Sue Gray declined to be paid less than the prime minister.

The BBC reported today that Gray is now paid more than Sir Keir Starmer, citing one unnamed source saying: “It was suggested that she might want to go for a few thousand pounds less than the prime minister to avoid this very story. She declined.”

Other government insiders and sources were reportedly furious about the situation, but the government hit back at the report this afternoon.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson told City A.M.: “It is false to suggest that political appointees have made any decisions on their own pay bands or determining their own pay.

“Any decision on special adviser pay is made by officials not political appointees.

“As set out publicly, special advisers cannot authorise expenditure of public funds or have responsibility for budgets.”

According to the BBC, the Prime Minister is paid £166,786 while Gray is now paid £170,000.

Sue Gray was appointed as a Labour adviser, being Starmer’s chief of staff in September 2023.

Some saw her appointment as problematic, following her career in the non-partisan civil service. Starmer rejected this claim, calling her “impartial” and insisting she was “really good at her job.”

Before her appointment, a Whitehall investigation found Gray broke civil service rules “as a result of the undeclared contact” between her and the Labour Party.