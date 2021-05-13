Government calls Sage meeting to discuss threat to UK of India's Covid-19 variant

The government has called for an emergency meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) committee today to discuss the spread of India’s Covid-19 variant in the UK.

It comes amid concern from scientists last night that the planned exit out of lockdown 21 June could be delayed to avoid another spike in infections.

A member of Sage said a delay to the date for the final easing of restrictions to be lifted was “possible”, according to the i newspaper.

However, Downing Street sources told the Telegraph the government plans to stick to its roadmap.

Environment secretary George Eustice said on Wednesday that the government “can’t rule anything out” when asked about the potential for local lockdowns, as he admitted Covid-19 hotspots had emerged in parts of the UK.

Eustice’s comments came as the prime minister confirmed that an independent public inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic would be held, but will not begin until next Spring.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he was “fully committed to learning the lessons at every stage” and insisted the inquiry would place “the state’s actions under the microscope”.

Johnson also stressed that the end of lockdown “is not the end of the pandemic” and warned that the nation continued to “face the persistent threat of new variants”.