Government appoints Hitatchi CEO as National Nuclear Laboratory chair

The government has appointed the boss of Hitatchi Energy as the new chair of the National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL).

Ian Funnell will succeed current chair and boardroom veteran Sir Andrew Mathews in the top position.

Business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Ian is ideally suited to provide the leadership to build the NNL’s capabilities and deliver on its mission.

“I would also like to thank Sir Andrew Mathews for his eight years of service to NNL and all the work he has done during his tenure to transform NNL into the organisation it is today.”

The incoming chair, who also chairs the CBI for the North West region and leads the Covid Recovery Commission, will step into the role after January 25.

Funnell added: “I am honoured to accept this role. I have been fortunate to work in some very innovative companies in the UK and internationally, in sectors such as energy, automation, engineering and digital.

“I will use that experience to support NNL’s work as it deals with some of the world’s most complex challenges.”

Mathews, who also sits on the boards of Atkins and EDF Energy’s NNB GenCo business, departs after nearly eight years on the board, with six spent as chair.

“I am delighted that I leave the business in such safe hands, and wish Ian well as he helps to take forward NNL’s new and exciting strategy; harnessing Nuclear Science to Benefit Society with a focus on clean energy, medical and health, environmental restoration and security,” Mathews added.