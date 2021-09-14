Gousto to double its London tech workforce with 250 new hires

Gousto has announced a hiring spree to fill 250 tech roles as the meal kit company plans to double its London tech team.

The company said its recruitment drive will mean its tech team will be 500-strong by the end of 2022.

Gousto recorded its first full year of profitability, since launching, earlier this year after it saw record sales of £189m during 2020 as demand for home meal kits soared during the pandemic and lockdowns.

The tech unicorn already doubled its total workforce since last year, and said its overall headcount will likely reach 2,000 by 2022.

“The expansion of our tech team,” Gousto chief technology officer Shaun Pearce explained, “will be instrumental in maximising the opportunity provided by the structural shift from offline to online which has been accelerated by the pandemic.”

The drive in technology roles will, the company said, allow it to add increased levels of personalisation for customers.