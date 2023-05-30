Google’s VC arm backs London climate start-up

Investors are looking to plough cash into the Net Zero transition

A London-based ‘carbon removals’ platform used to green the Jubilee and the Queen’s funeral has received £5.3m worth of new funding as it looks to scale up.

Founded by serial fintech entrepreneur Marta Krupinska, climate scientist Dr Gabrielle Walker and Mark Stevenson, Cur8 is the market maker for carbon removals.

The firm buys carbon removal credits from suppliers and builds what it calls ‘high-quality carbon removals portfolios’, which can include anything from enhanced rock weather to soil tech.

“As we embark on building the platform that will unlock that growth, I’m delighted we’ve already been able to attract some of the best talent from across the industry, and now we couldn’t be more pleased to have backers like GV and Capital T [who also funded the raise] to support us on this journey,” Krupinska said.

Luna Schmid, Partner at GV, said: “We believe that carbon removals play a critical role in helping to solve the challenges posed by the current climate crisis. CUR8 is at the forefront of the carbon removals market, serving as a trusted partner for enterprise customers and spearheading the development of financial tools to power the industry. We are thrilled to partner with Marta Krupinska, Gabrielle Walker, Mark Stevenson, and the CUR8 team on this journey.”