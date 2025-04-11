Google slashes headcount in Android, Chrome and Pixel teams

Google slashes headcount in Android, Chrome and Pixel teams

Google has laid off several employees across its platforms and devices division – which oversees Android, Pixel hardware, and the Chrome browser – as part of a continued effort to streamline operations and reduce costs.

The layoffs, first reported on Friday by The Information, follows a wave of voluntary exits offered to employees in January.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the cuts were part of ongoing restructuring efforts after the tech giant merged its Android software and hardware teams last year, to improve efficiency.

“Since combining the platforms and devices teams last year we’ve focused on being more nimble and operating more effectively”, they said.

The layoffs come at a time of rising uncertainy in the big tech space, with fresh US tariffs on Chinese imports expected to impact supply chains and increase costs for device makers.

The firm, which assembles many of its Pixel devices in Asia, faces growing pressure to adapt its manufacturing footprint.

The move is the latest in a series of cost-cutting measures by parent company Alphabet.

In 2023, the firm slashed 12,000 jobs, which was around six per cent of its workforce at the time.

Google cited economic headwinds and the need to refocus on key priorities.

More recently, in February, targeted job cuts were revealed in Google’s cloud division, though those affected only a small number of teams.

And Google isn’t the only one tightening its belt.

Tech giants including Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft have all made significant headcount reductions over the past 18 months, as the sector adjusts to slowing growth and investor pressure to prioritise protitability.