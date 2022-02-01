Google parent Alphabet beats revenue estimates thanks to online ad strength

Google owned AI Lab DeepMind turned a profit for the first time in 2020 according to Companies’ House filings (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Google parent Alphabet beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue last night, as businesses spent heavily on online ads to attract customers during the Christmas shopping period.

Revenue rose to $75.33bn (£55.69bn) in the fourth quarter from $56.90bn (£42.1bn) a year earlier, well above Wall Street estimates of $72.17bn (£53.35bn), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The results wrap up a year of outperformance for the tech giant, which saw its stock jump 65 per cent in 2021.

Google generates more revenue from internet ads than any other company.

Shares of Alphabet rose 4.5 per cent during after-hours trading to $2,875.