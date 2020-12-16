Google faces multi-state antitrust lawsuit for ‘anticompetitive conduct’

The Texas attorney general has announced he will file a multi state lawsuit against Google on behalf of a coalition of states.

In a video posted on Twitter attorney general Ken Paxton said: ““The state of Texas is filing a multi state lawsuit against Google for anticompetitive conduct, exclusionary practices and deceptive misrepresentations. Google repeatedly used its monopolistic power to control pricing, engage in market collusions to rig auctions…”

“This internet Goliath used its power to manipulate the market, destroy competition, and harm YOU, the consumer. Stay tuned…”

It is the latest move to rein in the influence of big tech and combat its alleged anti-competitive practices.

The US Justice Department has already filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google claiming it uses anti competitive tactics in its search engine and related advertising business.

And it comes just a week after the US Federal Trade Commission, with a coalition of states, announced it had sued Facebook for breaking antitrust law.

In the complaint, the coalition of 46 states, Washington DC and Guam asked for Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and Whatsapp to be judged to be illegal.

