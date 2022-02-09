Google Cloud names Helen Kelisky as new UK Managing Director

Google Cloud announced today that Helen Kelisky is set to become the new Managing Director, United Kingdom and Ireland.

Based in London, Kelisky will be responsible for leading Google Cloud’s business across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

She will have overall responsibility for the company’s sales strategy and continued development of its go-to-market sales operations in the region.

Kelisky has more than 30 years of tech sales leadership experience, and she joins Google Cloud from OpenText, where she was Vice President of B2B EMEA Sales.

In her role at IBM, she spearheaded IBM’s Cloud business operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, leading on digital transformation and the company’s strategy to ‘think and act cloud first’.

More recently, Kelisky was SVP Cloud Sales at Salesforce, where she was responsible for establishing and leading the Cloud sales organisation for the United Kingdom and Ireland, setting the strategy to ensure sustained double digit growth.

On top of this, she’s on the board of directors for Women in Telecoms and Technology (WiTT), a non-profit networking group focused on education and enhancing women’s careers.

“We are thrilled to have Helen join us as we accelerate the next stage of growth. She brings a wealth of experience with her to the Google Cloud family,” said Adaire Fox-Martin, EMEA Cloud President at Google Cloud.