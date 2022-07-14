Going head to head: Emirates says it simply refuses to accept Heathrow’s passenger cap

Heathrow told airlines to cut flights as it cannot cope with current passengers’ volumes.(Photo by REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

Gulf carrier Emirates has refused to comply with Heathrow’s passenger cap, saying it will continue to operate flights as scheduled.

The airline described Heathrow’s request to cut daily departing passengers to 100,000 as “unreasonable and unacceptable,” accusing the airport’s management of being “cavalier” and showing “blatant disregard for consumers.”

The Dubai carrier added that it has no plans of cutting capacity even after Heathrow threatened legal action for non-compliance.

“It is therefore highly regrettable that (Heathrow) last evening gave us 36 hours to comply with capacity cuts, of a figure that appears to be plucked from thin air,” the airline said in a statement.

Emirates justified its decision by saying its ground handling services were “fully ready and capable” to handle traffic volumes and that moving flights to neighbouring hubs was not realistic.

Heathrow’s decision was lambasted by industry stakeholders.

Virgin Atlantic expressed concerns and said the hub’s approach was not “targeted enough.”

“It should be focused on ‘what are the bottlenecks, how are we mitigating those temporarily, and how are we really getting beyond this?” chief customer and operating officer Corneel Koster told the PA news agency.

“We expect them to show us the plan of how we’re going to get back to 2019 capacity. We haven’t seen enough of a plan.”

Willie Walsh – former boss of IAG and now at the helm of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) – called the move “ridiculous.”

“Heathrow is trying to maximise the profitability that they get from the airport at the expense of airlines,” he told Reuters on Tuesday.

The aviation executive alleged Heathrow underestimated demand to to “fool” the Civil Aviation Regulator (CAA), reigniting a long-standing feud with the airport.