Heathrow to end daily passenger cap on 29 October

Heathrow confirmed on Monday night it will end its 100,000 daily passenger cap on 29 October, when the summer flying season ends.(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Heathrow has confirmed it will end its 100,000 daily passenger cap at the end of the summer flying season on 29 October.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “This cap resulted in fewer last-minute cancellations, better punctuality and shorter waits for bags.

“We continue to work with all of our airline partners ahead of the winter season to ensure a smooth operation for our passengers.”

City A.M. understands the winter summer season will be managed through a different mechanism which restricts changes or additions to peak periods, protecting existing schedules.

Commenting on the news, aviation analyst Alex Macheras said: “It’s welcome news for airlines that have been able to restore normal operations at so many other airport hubs, and will now finally be able to do the same at Heathrow.”

Virgin Atlantic, on the other hand, called on all stakeholders to “work closely and collaboratively to prepare for upcoming peaks” as it’s something “consumers expect and deserve.”

Initially introduced in mid-July, the daily departing passenger limit was later prolonged to the end of October.

The cap – set up by the west London hub to cope with this summer’s travel chaos – forced airlines to cut thousands of flights from their schedules.

To comply with Heathrow’s requirements, British Airways cut 10,000 flights – around 8 per cent of its planned schedule.

BA declined to comment.