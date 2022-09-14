Heathrow leads EU airports’ charge as passenger volumes treble

Heathrow is leading the passenger traffic charge at EU airports, as numbers increased by more than 300 per cent in July.

Heathrow is leading the passenger traffic charge at EU airports, as numbers increased by more than 300 per cent in July.

Data published today from aviation trade body ACI Europe showed that in July the west London hub was ahead of EU airports, as it reported 6.3 million passengers.

On the other hand, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam Schiphol and Frankfurt recorded 6 million, 5.2 million and over 5 million respectively.

City A.M. has approached Heathrow for comment.

Overall, EU passenger traffic increased by 70 per cent in July compared to the previous year, mainly driven by a surge in international travel.

“July has kept delivering a much needed boost in passenger traffic for most of Europe’s airports, driven by revenge – and still predominantly leisure – travel, as well as Ultra Low Cost Carriers expanding capacity well above pre-pandemic levels,” said ACI Europe’s director general Olivier Jankovec.

The increase in passenger numbers combined with labour shortages caused Heathrow to be badly hit by this summer’s travel chaos, which led to delays and disruption for thousands of Britons.

To guarantee a smoother run of operations throughout the summer and into the winter season, the airport was forced to extend its flight cap – initially introduced in mid-July – until the end of October.