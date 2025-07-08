Go down the Fox and Hand to crack John Smith’s puzzle
SATURDAY sees York stage the John Smith’s Cup (3.10pm) – one of the most valuable Flat handicaps run in Europe.
Worth over £100,000 to the winner, it’s no surprise that entries for this extended mile-and-a-quarter event are full of progressive horses from top yards.
William Haggas’ Archivist heads the betting at 6/1, but he isn’t my idea of an ante-post bet as he still needs a few to come out to be guaranteed a run, and whilst I’ve had this race in mind for Defiance all season, the ground will likely be too quick for him.
The first that catches my eye as a bet is Harry Charlton’s HAND OF GOD at 10/1.
He looked a progressive three-year-old last year and was set for Group races after comfortably winning a 10-furlong Royal Ascot handicap.
Injury meant he wasn’t seen again until his 2025 return, where he was backed off the boards in a Guineas Day handicap, but only able to finish ninth.
At Royal Ascot this year, he stripped fitter and travelled well into the Duke Of Edinburgh, only to be outstayed over a mile-and-a-half behind Willie Mullins’ Ethical Diamond.
Back down to this more suitable trip and with top York jockey Danny Tudhope booked, he must be respected.
I also like the look of Andrew Balding’s FOX LEGACY at 10/1.
He didn’t set the world alight when trained by Sir Michael Stoute and is one of a few ex-Freemason Lodge inmates to have improved for new yards this term.
After impressively winning a nine-furlong Guineas meeting handicap in May, he ran a big race in the Royal Hunt Cup three weeks ago where he stayed on well over the mile.
Back up in trip, he has a cracking each-way chance as the Balding team look to continue their fantastic recent form.
POINTERS SATURDAY
Hand Of God e/w 3.10pm York
Fox Legacy e/w 3.10pm York