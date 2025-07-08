Go down the Fox and Hand to crack John Smith’s puzzle

Hand Of God (red and white silks) came sixth in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot.

SATURDAY sees York stage the John Smith’s Cup (3.10pm) – one of the most valuable Flat handicaps run in Europe.

Worth over £100,000 to the winner, it’s no surprise that entries for this extended mile-and-a-quarter event are full of progressive horses from top yards.

William Haggas’ Archivist heads the betting at 6/1, but he isn’t my idea of an ante-post bet as he still needs a few to come out to be guaranteed a run, and whilst I’ve had this race in mind for Defiance all season, the ground will likely be too quick for him.

The first that catches my eye as a bet is Harry Charlton’s HAND OF GOD at 10/1.

He looked a progressive three-year-old last year and was set for Group races after comfortably winning a 10-furlong Royal Ascot handicap.

Injury meant he wasn’t seen again until his 2025 return, where he was backed off the boards in a Guineas Day handicap, but only able to finish ninth.

At Royal Ascot this year, he stripped fitter and travelled well into the Duke Of Edinburgh, only to be outstayed over a mile-and-a-half behind Willie Mullins’ Ethical Diamond.

Back down to this more suitable trip and with top York jockey Danny Tudhope booked, he must be respected.

I also like the look of Andrew Balding’s FOX LEGACY at 10/1.

He didn’t set the world alight when trained by Sir Michael Stoute and is one of a few ex-Freemason Lodge inmates to have improved for new yards this term.

After impressively winning a nine-furlong Guineas meeting handicap in May, he ran a big race in the Royal Hunt Cup three weeks ago where he stayed on well over the mile.

Back up in trip, he has a cracking each-way chance as the Balding team look to continue their fantastic recent form.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Hand Of God e/w 3.10pm York

Fox Legacy e/w 3.10pm York