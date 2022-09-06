Go-Ahead hit by cyber security incident but says rail services ‘operating normally’

Go-Ahead runs bus and train companies around the UK.

Go-Ahead has been hit by a cyber security incident after unauthorised activity was detected on its network yesterday, the bus operator revealed.

The public transport operator stated there was “no impact on UK or international rail services which are operating normally.”

Go-Ahead said it “immediately engaged external forensic specialists” after the hack was discovered and has since “taken precautionary measures with its IT infrastructure.”

The operator is still continuing “to investigate the nature and extent of the incident and implement its incident response plans.”

The Information Commissioner’s Office has been notified as a precaution.