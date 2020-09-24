Go-Ahead Group swerves to a loss as Covid derails operations

Transport group Go-Ahead fell to a loss in the year ending 27 June as its regional bus services were hit hard by coronavirus and it suffered steep exceptional costs in Germany.

Go-Ahead’s shares rose 3.8 per cent, however, as it said that regional services were back to 50 to 60 per cent capacity and investors gambled that things would get better.

The company runs bus services across Britain, including in London, Oxford, the north east and east Anglia. Its train operations have effectively been run by the government since March in response to the Covid crisis.

The figures

The Go-Ahead Group swung to a loss of £200,000 in the year ended 27 June, having made a profit of £97m a year earlier.

A large chunk of the loss was explained by £30.4m of exceptional costs relating to failings in its German operations.

Total operating profit fell 35.7 per cent to £77.9m compared to £121.1m a year earlier.

Regional bus profit slumped 53.9 per cent year on year to £20.5m. But London and international bus profit only fell 5.3 per cent to £48.5m.

Go-Ahead’s total revenue grew 6.1 per cent to £3.9bn in the year ended in June.

London and international bus revenue also rose 6.1 per cent to £1.01bn while rail revenue climbed eight per cent to £2.89bn.

The group’s basic earnings per share, before exceptional items, were down 69.5 per cent to 51.6p. Free cashflow rose to £352.8m from £74.1m a year earlier.

What Go-Ahead said

“Our financial results for the year have been significantly impacted by the pandemic despite only four months of the crisis period falling within our financial year,” said David Brown, group chief executive.

“While our German rail contracts have not been materially impacted by the crisis, this business continues to face significant operational and commercial challenges associated with the delayed delivery of trains and driver shortages.

“Through management action, we have seen operational performance improve and we have a clear plan to deliver profitability over the medium term.”