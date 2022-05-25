Glossier founder steps down as CEO from $1.8bn Gen-Z beloved beauty firm

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 15: Founder and CEO of Glossier Emily Weiss speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2017 at Pier 36 on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Glossier’s founder is to step down from her role as CEO of the $1.8bn beauty company.

Emily Weiss said she will stay on as the company’s executive chairwoman, after founding the business in 2014.

In this role, Weiss said she will focus on “supporting our brilliant leaders of creative, brand, product and retail, as they take our customer experience innovation to new heights.”

Chief commercial officer Kyle Leahy will step into the shoes of CEO, effective immediately, it was confirmed.

Being the firm’s founder was “a forever identity,” Weiss explained in a blog post. However, ” a CEO is the champion that a company looks to, to lead it into tomorrow.,” she said.

“From my observation, the greatest companies in the world understand this distinction and make sure that the CEO seat is always filled with the right person to take it where it needs to go for its brightest next chapter,” the blog post explained.

Weiss will focus on projects including the design of a New York flagship store, boosting the bricks and mortar presence of the online firm.

Beloved by Gen Z shoppers, the e-commerce retailer was valued at $1.8bn last summer.

According to Forbes, the beauty brand has raised some $266m since its initial launch in 2014, after Weiss launched a blog called “Into the Gloss” in 2010 while a staff member at Vogue.